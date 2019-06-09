Lift, James Jim Thomas 90, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Monday, May 27, 2019. Son of the late Joseph and Della (nee Arbogast). Brother of the late Joseph (Bud) and late Jule Ann Lift. Jim was a dedicated teacher at Bishop DuBourg High School for 31 years. He had great respect for the Native American Indian, a love of nature and animals. Jim enjoyed hiking, travel, and the great outdoors. He was an avid spelunker. Loving brother, cousin and friend to many. Jim has donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. Donations may be made in Jim's name to Bishop DuBourg High School Adopt a Student Fund, 5850 Eichelberger, St. Louis, MO 63109, or . Services: A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00am in the chapel of Our Lady of Life apartments, 7655 Watson Rd., Shrewsbury, MO 63119.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019