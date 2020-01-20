|
Stiles, James Thomas "Jim"
of St. Louis, MO, passed away at age 75 on Jan. 17, 2020. Loving husband of Elizabeth "Betty" Marie Stiles; beloved son of the late Myron and Grace (Baker) Stiles; devoted father of Ryan (Leah) Stiles, Jason (LeeAnn) Stiles, Michelle (Mark) Tullis, and Jackie (Rick) Capps; dear grandfather of Alyssa, Jacob, Luke, Riley, Tanner, Corinne, Mira, Stella and Shelby Grace; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. He is also survived by his adored pets, Charlie, Maggie and Greta. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Stiles, Myron Stiles, Jr., and Larry Stiles.
Services: Funeral Service Wed., Jan 22, 10:00 a.m. at Kutis South County Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63129. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials to Evelyn's House or the . Visitation: Tues., Jan 21, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020