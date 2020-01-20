St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
James Thomas "Jim" Stiles

James Thomas "Jim" Stiles Obituary

Stiles, James Thomas "Jim"

of St. Louis, MO, passed away at age 75 on Jan. 17, 2020. Loving husband of Elizabeth "Betty" Marie Stiles; beloved son of the late Myron and Grace (Baker) Stiles; devoted father of Ryan (Leah) Stiles, Jason (LeeAnn) Stiles, Michelle (Mark) Tullis, and Jackie (Rick) Capps; dear grandfather of Alyssa, Jacob, Luke, Riley, Tanner, Corinne, Mira, Stella and Shelby Grace; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. He is also survived by his adored pets, Charlie, Maggie and Greta. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Stiles, Myron Stiles, Jr., and Larry Stiles.

Services: Funeral Service Wed., Jan 22, 10:00 a.m. at Kutis South County Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63129. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials to Evelyn's House or the . Visitation: Tues., Jan 21, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020
