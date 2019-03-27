Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James V. Manguso. View Sign

IN LOVING MEMORY James V. Manguso April 10, 1948 November 30, 2018 When I Must Leave When I must leave you for a little while Please do not grieve and shed wild tears And hug your sorrow to you through the years But start out bravely with a gallant smile; And for my sake and in my name live on and do all things the same, Feed not your loneliness on empty days, But fill each waking hour in useful ways, Reach out your hand in comfort and in cheer And I in turn will comfort you and hold you near; And never, never be afraid to die, For I am waiting for you in the sky. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home Creve Coeur, St. Louis, Missouri

