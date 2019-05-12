St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
James W. Hoffmann

James W. Hoffmann Obituary
Hoffmann, James W. passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the age of 65. Loving husband of Mary B. Hoffmann (nee Van Haerents); beloved son of the late Clifford and Joan Hoffmann (nee Holliday); dear brother of Robert Hoffmann; brother-in-law of Michael (Chris) Van Haerents Sr; proud uncle of Michael (Angel) Van Haerents Jr. and Stephen (AJ Cannon) Van Haerents, his affectionate cats, Peter and Desirae; and many dear friends. Mr. Hoffmann was a partner and co-owner of Hoffmann Wealth Management LLC (an affiliation of Wells Fargo Advisors). He was also a proud Eagle Scout. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Oak Grove Cemetery, St. Louis. If desired, contributions may be made to The Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America. Visitation Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019
