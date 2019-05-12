|
Hoffmann, James W. passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the age of 65. Loving husband of Mary B. Hoffmann (nee Van Haerents); beloved son of the late Clifford and Joan Hoffmann (nee Holliday); dear brother of Robert Hoffmann; brother-in-law of Michael (Chris) Van Haerents Sr; proud uncle of Michael (Angel) Van Haerents Jr. and Stephen (AJ Cannon) Van Haerents, his affectionate cats, Peter and Desirae; and many dear friends. Mr. Hoffmann was a partner and co-owner of Hoffmann Wealth Management LLC (an affiliation of Wells Fargo Advisors). He was also a proud Eagle Scout. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Oak Grove Cemetery, St. Louis. If desired, contributions may be made to The Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America. Visitation Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019