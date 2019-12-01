St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
James W. "Jim" Mouldon

James W. "Jim" Mouldon Obituary

Mouldon, James W. "Jim"

Died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 peacefully in the arms of Jesus. He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 48 years; his daughters, Lisa (Ben) Gilbertsen and Ashley (John) Higdon and his two precious granddaughters, Harper and Eliza. Beloved brother to David (Julie) Mouldon; beloved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Leona (nee Slein) and James "Jim" Mouldon and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jim was a loving father and grandfather, who lived for his family and his precious dogs.

A special thank you to the doctors and nurses of St. Luke's Hospital and Jim's wonderful physicians for the kind and loving care and support to Jim and his family during his final years.

Services: Memorial service Saturday, December 7th, 10:00 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Stray Rescue or Gateway Pet Guardians to honor Jim's love for dogs.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
