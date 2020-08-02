1/
Rev. James W. Rassbach
Rassbach, Rev. James W.

Asleep in Jesus on July 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharon Rassbach (nee Gall); loving father of Timothy (Susan) Rassbach and the late Steven Rassbach; cherished grandfather of Kirby Rassbach; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Rev. Rassbach was an ordained Lutheran minister for more than 50 years, serving in congregations and at the National Office of the LCMS.

Services: Vis. at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, 5252 S. Lindbergh, on Tues., Aug. 4, 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Int. Concordia Cemetery. Memorials to Concordia Seminary appreciated. A KUTIS SOCO service.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
