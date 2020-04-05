|
|
Rataj, James W.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, April 3, 2020. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Helen Rataj; loving brother of Rosalia "Rose" Prueitt, Therese (Ron) Miller and the late Sr. Joanne Rataj, CPPS and John (Jennifer) Rataj; dear uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Private Funeral Mass and interment will be held. Memorials to Sisters of Most Precious Blood, 204 N. Main St., O'Fallon, MO 63366 appreciated. A service of Kutis Affton, 10151 Gravois 63123.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020