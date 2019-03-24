St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Arnold, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Telken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Telken


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James W. Telken Obituary
Telken, James W. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, James W. Telken passed on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. James is the eldest son of the late Eugene and Garnet Telken and was born in St. Louis, MO on July 26, 1936. Beloved husband of Rita Telken (nee Becker) for over 51 years; proud and loving father of Steve (Darla) and Mark (Julie) Telken, Lynn (Christopher) Quinlan and Matthew (Stephanie) Telken; adoring grandfather of Hannah, Maxwell, Chase, Jordan, Jared, Jaden, Avery, Maysen and Henry; dear brother of Connie (Paul) Jung, Ralph (the late Suzanne), Telken, Rev. Paul Telken and the late Thomas (surviving Mollie) Telken; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. James was a lifelong educator and counselor in the St. Louis area. Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, March 25, 4-8 p.m. Memorial Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Arnold) on Tuesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. James gifted his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org, appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now