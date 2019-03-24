|
Telken, James W. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, James W. Telken passed on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. James is the eldest son of the late Eugene and Garnet Telken and was born in St. Louis, MO on July 26, 1936. Beloved husband of Rita Telken (nee Becker) for over 51 years; proud and loving father of Steve (Darla) and Mark (Julie) Telken, Lynn (Christopher) Quinlan and Matthew (Stephanie) Telken; adoring grandfather of Hannah, Maxwell, Chase, Jordan, Jared, Jaden, Avery, Maysen and Henry; dear brother of Connie (Paul) Jung, Ralph (the late Suzanne), Telken, Rev. Paul Telken and the late Thomas (surviving Mollie) Telken; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. James was a lifelong educator and counselor in the St. Louis area. Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, March 25, 4-8 p.m. Memorial Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Arnold) on Tuesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. James gifted his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org, appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019