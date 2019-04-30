St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
James Walter "Jay" Luttrell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Walter "Jay" Luttrell Obituary
Luttrell, James Walter Jay passed away, Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Verna Luttrell (nee Ake); dearest father of Hank (Deborah), Sue (Kent) Simons, Judy (Jim) Davis, Tom (Pat), Woody (Marcia) and Dori (Todd) White; brother of Kenneth and the late Tennyson Luttrell; brother-in-law of Nancy Ake; our dear grandfather, greatgrandfather, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, May 3 at 9:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to or Humane Society of Missouri. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019
