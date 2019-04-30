|
Luttrell, James Walter Jay passed away, Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Verna Luttrell (nee Ake); dearest father of Hank (Deborah), Sue (Kent) Simons, Judy (Jim) Davis, Tom (Pat), Woody (Marcia) and Dori (Todd) White; brother of Kenneth and the late Tennyson Luttrell; brother-in-law of Nancy Ake; our dear grandfather, greatgrandfather, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, May 3 at 9:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to or Humane Society of Missouri. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019