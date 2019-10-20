Metcalfe, James Walter

passed away on October 11, 2019 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth Brokaw Metcalfe; his children James Kenneth Brokaw Metcalfe (Julie), and Elizabeth Cabell Metcalfe "Betsy", and his sister, Susan Metcalfe Elzemeyer (the late Howard). "Jay" was Pops to his five grandchildren, Walter Curtis Metcalfe, Grace Elizabeth Metcalfe, Margaret Miller Metcalfe, Carrington Cabell Metcalfe, and Elizabeth Crittenden Metcalfe "Tess". He was the uncle of the late Steven Elzemeyer, David M. Elzemeyer, Lee M. Elzemeyer, Jane E. Pulliam, A. Von L. Brokaw, and Matthew C. Brokaw.

Jay was born in St. Louis in 1932 to George Strodtman Metcalfe and Marjorie Hall Metcalfe. He was a 1950 graduate of Webster Groves High School and received his BSBA and MBA from Washington University and his JD from St. Louis University. He served in The United States Coast Guard in the Philippines during the Korean War. He cherished time with his family and weekends spent at his farm in Defiance, MO.

The family deeply thanks the nurses and care partners at The Dolan House and Hope Hospice.

Services: A private family memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Church in Defiance, MO at a later date. Jay has donated his body to Washington University School of Medicine.

Memorials are appreciated to Washington University, George Strodtman Metcalfe Scholarship, Campus Box 1202, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238, The ARC, 1177 North Warson Road, St. Louis, MO 63132, or The American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square Dr., St. Louis, MO 63132.