Dierks, James Warren Born on Sept. 1, 1952, passed away on April 4, 2019. Preceded in death by both parents, Warren and Bernice Dierks (nee Schlecht); dear brother of Judith Kauzlarich, Belinda (Kevin) Arnold and Gary Dierks; uncle to Phillip, Sarah and Matthew Kauzlarich, Jason and Adam Arnold; great uncle to Charlotte, Nathan and Mable Kauzlarich; our dear nephew, cousin, and friend. Award winning Canna Gardener; kind and generous friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory requested to St. John Catholic Church, 4614 Blue Springs Rd., Imperial, MO 63052. Private interment. A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at a later date.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019