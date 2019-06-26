Starbuck, James Wesley age 90, Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was retired as a chemist with Mallincrodt, and a World War II Army Veteran. He was the beloved husband of the late Ruth L. Starbuck (nee Hartley); brother of Fred (late Harriet) Starbuck and Shirley Ann (late Richard) Bragg. Services: Memorial Service in the Ballroom of Friendship Village of Sunset Hills, 12563 Village Circle, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019