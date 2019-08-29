Bryant, James "Jim" or "Billy" William

of Mehlville, 87, passed away August 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara L. Bryant for 63 years; dear father of Paul (Barbara) Bryant and Deborah Smith; beloved grandfather of Donna, David, Daniel, Dana, Alex, and Haley. Born in Cape Girardeau, MO, to the late William and Eva (Kassel) Bryant. Jim was also preceded in death by one son, James Gregory Bryant, and his brother, Larry Bryant. He proudly owned his insurance agency (Bryant-Bond-Pyatt) until his retirement with his wife.

Jim served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

Services: Visitation at Salem Lutheran-Affton, 8343 Gravois Rd., Aug 30 from 9:00 until service time at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Concordia Seminary-St. Louis or Salem Lutheran-Affton Church. A SERVICE OF JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes- South County.