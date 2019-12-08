Ratchford, James William Jr.

Saw the face of God on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Madeline Politte Ratchford; proud father of James W. Ratchford III; loving grandfather of James W. IV,

Frances W. and Joseph E.

Ratchford; dear brother of Mary Margaret Sigrest. He was preceded in death by his parents James W. Ratchford Sr., Ann Kenny

Ratchford and his brothers William and Michael Ratchford. Dearly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Special thank you to Rose and Joyce.

A man of unparalleled integrity who exemplified his Catholic faith.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, Balson at Purdue, University City, on Saturday, December 14 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at the Church at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL