Ratchford, James William Jr.

Saw the face of God on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the age of 84.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, Balson at Purdue, University City, on Saturday, December 14 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at the Church at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL