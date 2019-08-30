Smith, Jana Beth Brilliant

August 28, 2019. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Hilary McParlane (Hayden) and Alyson Smith; dear daughter of the late Arline and the late Alfred "Bud" Brilliant; dear sister and sister-in-law of Neil Brilliant (Kathleen DeVine) and the late Eric Brilliant; our dear aunt, cousin, and friend.

Services: Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard. Funeral service follows at 10:00 a.m. Private interment. Memorial contributions made payable to Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund, Washington University Division of Oncology, Attn: Robert Barczewski, Box 8007, 660 S. Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110. Please include "In Memory of Jana Smith" on the Memo Line. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.