Jana Beth Smith

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Smith, Jana Beth Brilliant

August 28, 2019. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Hilary McParlane (Hayden) and Alyson Smith; dear daughter of the late Arline and the late Alfred "Bud" Brilliant; dear sister and sister-in-law of Neil Brilliant (Kathleen DeVine) and the late Eric Brilliant; our dear aunt, cousin, and friend.

Services: Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard. Funeral service follows at 10:00 a.m. Private interment. Memorial contributions made payable to Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund, Washington University Division of Oncology, Attn: Robert Barczewski, Box 8007, 660 S. Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110. Please include "In Memory of Jana Smith" on the Memo Line. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019
bullet Smith
