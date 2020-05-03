Sullivan, Jane Ann (nee Welborn) passed peacefully in her home with her husband at her side on April 28, 2020 in St. Louis, MO, at the age of 67. Jane is survived by her loving husband, Dennis P. Sullivan, two children Cara (Brian) Baldwin and Christopher (Jessica) Sullivan and three grandkids, Alex, Ellie and Theo, to whom she was the most loving Nana. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Ivis 'Whitey' Welborn and Lillian Welborn (nee Alexander) and her dear sister, Elaine Healy (nee Welborn). She is the dear daughter-in-law to Daniel and Mary Pat Sullivan, dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and beloved friend to many. Devoted mother to her dogs, Sully & Bella. Jane had a beautiful passion & respect for all animals and loved gardening. She always offered a positive outlook on life, for which we will gratefully carry with us for the rest of our lives. Services: A funeral Mass will be held at St. Raphael the Archangel Church on Tuesday, May 5th at 10 a.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services are limited to immediate family. We will be sharing a link to the live stream service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jane's name to Stray Rescue of St. Louis or the American Cancer Society.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.