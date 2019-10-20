St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mary, Mother of the Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary, Mother of the Church
Jane C. Beatty Obituary

Beatty, Jane C.

(nee Dooley), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John L. Beatty; our loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Longtime volunteer at the Fox Theater and Missouri Botanical Gardens, along with a host of other St. Louis performing art venues.

Services: Memorial visitation at Mary, Mother of the Church on Sat., Oct. 26, 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Parkinson Disease Association appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019
