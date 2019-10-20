|
Beatty, Jane C.
(nee Dooley), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John L. Beatty; our loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.
Longtime volunteer at the Fox Theater and Missouri Botanical Gardens, along with a host of other St. Louis performing art venues.
Services: Memorial visitation at Mary, Mother of the Church on Sat., Oct. 26, 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Parkinson Disease Association appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019