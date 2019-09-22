St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
10301 Big Bend Blvd
Kirkwood, MO
View Map
Jane Carol Hiestand Obituary

Hiestand, Jane Carol

(nee Wille) 99, wife of the late Douglas W. Hiestand, mother of Jo Ann and Babette (William Gombeski, Jr.), grandmother of Peter (Betsy Scherzer) and Christopher Gombeski and great-grandmother of Felix Gombeski. Our family would like to express our deep gratitude to Michuan Lewis for her years of dedication and care.

Services: Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 29 at Oak Hill Cemetery, 10301 Big Bend Blvd., Kirkwood, MO. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
