|
|
Hiestand, Jane Carol
(nee Wille) 99, wife of the late Douglas W. Hiestand, mother of Jo Ann and Babette (William Gombeski, Jr.), grandmother of Peter (Betsy Scherzer) and Christopher Gombeski and great-grandmother of Felix Gombeski. Our family would like to express our deep gratitude to Michuan Lewis for her years of dedication and care.
Services: Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 29 at Oak Hill Cemetery, 10301 Big Bend Blvd., Kirkwood, MO. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019