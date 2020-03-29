Rouse, Jane Culver "Janey"

of St. Louis, died on March 24, 2020 at age 69.

Janey was the daughter of the late Bertram Beach Culver Jr. and Jane Metcalfe Culver. She is survived by her husband Ernest T. "Sonny" Rouse, M.D.; son David Rouse (Sarah Drew Rouse) of St. Louis, daughters Molly Rouse Ketcham (John Ketcham) of Arlington, VA, Jenny Rouse of St. Louis, and four wonderful grandchildren, Annie, Andrew, Janey and Hunter. She is also survived by her sister Carol Culver Bitting, brothers, Bertram Beach Culver III and David Metcalfe Culver (Joan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Rouse attended Mary Institute School in St. Louis and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

She was passionate about serving the St. Louis community and did so through volunteering at The Women's Exchange in Ladue, the Garden Club of St. Louis, Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School, The Service Bureau, the Central Institute for the Deaf, the vestry of her church and multiple committees for her local club.

She loved her family and friends, gourmet cooking, playing bridge, hiking in Montana and her dog Dixie.

Services: Given the unprecedented COVID-19 issues and to support the family and friends that Janey loved so much, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Women's Exchange, the Missouri Botanical Gardens, St. Peter's Episcopal Church, or to the .

