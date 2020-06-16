Westermayer, Jane D.

(nee Rode), (Sommerkamp), Monday, June 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur A. Westermayer; dear mother of Sandra (Ray) Sommerkamp and the late Gaye Westermayer; loving grandmother of R. Scott (Jennifer) and David (Amy) Sommerkamp; dear great-grandmother of Ryan (Eleni) Sommerkamp, Victoria Mert, R. Egan and Presley Sommerkamp; great-great-grand-mother of Rheya; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, June 19 at 9 a.m. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shriner's Hospital appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 5-7 p.m.