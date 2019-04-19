Jane Dumon Sepulveda

Sepulveda, Jane Dumon Jane Dumon Sepulveda also known as Lola was born in Cebu City Philippines on September 5, 1953. She entered Heaven's gates on April 14, 2019. A loving mother and a devout follower of Jesus Christ. Jane dedicated her life to serving and loving the people around her. Her son Christopher Tudtud, his wife Kelly, two grandchildren Seth and Mercy, and a number of other loving relatives and close friends survive Jane. Services: A memorial service celebrating her life is on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at The Crossing Church, 114 Eatherton North Road, Chesterfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made in her honor to: Living Water International,4001 Greenbriar Drive, Stanford, Texas 77477. www.water.cc
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019
