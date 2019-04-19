Sepulveda, Jane Dumon Jane Dumon Sepulveda also known as Lola was born in Cebu City Philippines on September 5, 1953. She entered Heaven's gates on April 14, 2019. A loving mother and a devout follower of Jesus Christ. Jane dedicated her life to serving and loving the people around her. Her son Christopher Tudtud, his wife Kelly, two grandchildren Seth and Mercy, and a number of other loving relatives and close friends survive Jane. Services: A memorial service celebrating her life is on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at The Crossing Church, 114 Eatherton North Road, Chesterfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made in her honor to: Living Water International,4001 Greenbriar Drive, Stanford, Texas 77477. www.water.cc
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019