Jane Eileen Welby

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Eileen Welby.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Welby, Jane Eileen

Welby, Jane Eileen, nee Taszarek, 66, of Affton, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Michael Welby, her parents, Joseph and Alice (nee Garrigan) Taszarek, and her two brothers, Jim (Sharon) Taszarek, and Thomas (Susan) Taszarek. She is survived by her son, Marc Welby (Amy) and her grandson Garrett Welby.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Affton Food Pantry or The BackStoppers are appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.