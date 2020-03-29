Welby, Jane Eileen

Welby, Jane Eileen, nee Taszarek, 66, of Affton, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Michael Welby, her parents, Joseph and Alice (nee Garrigan) Taszarek, and her two brothers, Jim (Sharon) Taszarek, and Thomas (Susan) Taszarek. She is survived by her son, Marc Welby (Amy) and her grandson Garrett Welby.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Affton Food Pantry or The BackStoppers are appreciated.