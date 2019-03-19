St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Jane Ellen Mark Obituary
Mark, Jane Ellen 70, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. She leaves her husband of 48 years, Bob Mark; four daughters, Melanie Wood (Michael), Mary Catherine Kirby (Ryan), Emily Remington (Eric) of, Alabama and Laura Bush (Adam) of New York City; ten adoring grandchildren, and countless friends. For additional information about Jane Ellen's life, please see www.boppchapel.com Funeral Services: Visitation will be Thursday, March 21 from 4-8 p.m. at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. The funeral will be held on Friday, March 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, following a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation for scholarships to Central Christian School in Clayton, Missouri.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019
