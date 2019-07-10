St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Jane Milhouse
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Infant Catholic Church
627 Dennison Drive
Ballwin, MO
Jane Ellen Milhouse


1963 - 2019
Jane Ellen Milhouse Obituary
Milhouse, Jane Ellen (nee Murray), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Beloved wife of David Milhouse; dearest mother of Matthew Milhouse; loving daughter of David and Jean Murray and daughter-in-law of Betty and the late Larry Milhouse; dear sister of Mike (Diane) Murray and Michelle (Kevin) Robinson; sister-in-law of Steve (the late Susan) and Bob (Linda) Milhouse; our dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral Mass at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison Drive, Ballwin, Friday, July 12, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Wildwood. If desired, contributions may be made to the . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, July 11, from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 10, 2019
