Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Comerio, Jane F.

(nee Myslinski) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis P. Comerio; loving mother of Connie (John) Baumgartner, Janie

Comerio, Celeste (Jack) Comerio-Halpern,

Lorraine (Scott) Armbruster and Louis Paul (Beth) Comerio; loving grandmother of Ryan (Melissa), Paul (Lauren), David (Kristin), Brittany (Chris), Danielle (Martin) and Nathan (Mindy); great-grandmother of Caleb, Finnley, Connor, Thomas, Ethan and Mason; our dear sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Wednesday, October 9 from 9 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent De Paul Society or a appreciated. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
