|
|
Comerio, Jane F.
(nee Myslinski) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis P. Comerio; loving mother of Connie (John) Baumgartner, Janie
Comerio, Celeste (Jack) Comerio-Halpern,
Lorraine (Scott) Armbruster and Louis Paul (Beth) Comerio; loving grandmother of Ryan (Melissa), Paul (Lauren), David (Kristin), Brittany (Chris), Danielle (Martin) and Nathan (Mindy); great-grandmother of Caleb, Finnley, Connor, Thomas, Ethan and Mason; our dear sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Wednesday, October 9 from 9 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent De Paul Society or a appreciated. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019