Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Fenton, MO
Jane F. Heinemann

Jane F. Heinemann Obituary

Heinemann, Jane F.

(nee Young), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, November 8, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Fred Heinemann; dearest mother of Terry (Robin), Larry (Mary) and the late Gary Heinemann; dear grandmother of five and great-grandmother of seven; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, November 12, 9:30 a.m. to St. Paul Catholic Church, Fenton for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Valley Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or Valley Park Lions Club. Visitation Monday, November 11, from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
More information