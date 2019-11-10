|
Heinemann, Jane F.
(nee Young), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, November 8, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Fred Heinemann; dearest mother of Terry (Robin), Larry (Mary) and the late Gary Heinemann; dear grandmother of five and great-grandmother of seven; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.
Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, November 12, 9:30 a.m. to St. Paul Catholic Church, Fenton for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Valley Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or Valley Park Lions Club. Visitation Monday, November 11, from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019