Jane Hackett Roth

Service Information
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
St. Louis, MO
63144
(314)-962-0601
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnate Word Catholic Church
13416 Olive Blvd,
Chesterfield, MO
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Incarnate Word Catholic Church
13416 Olive Blvd
Chesterfield, MO
Obituary
Roth, Jane Hackett

Died Nov. 1, 2019. Beloved wife for 54 years of the late Raymond F. Roth, Jr., loving mother to Anne (Gonzalo) Fernandez, Peter (Lisa) Roth, Mark (Maureen) Roth, and Michael (Karen) Roth, Amazing GrandJane to Margaret (Alex) Hager, Max and Madeline Roth, Lola, Ella and Cecelia Fernandez, Catherine and Claire Roth and Andrew, Caroline and August Roth, great-grandmother of Francis, dear sister of the late Patty and Bob Singer, Jackie (Vince) DelMedico, Patsy (the late Tom) Taylor, Pete (Sandy) Hackett, Toby (the late Janet) Grim, Doug (Patti) Grim, Kathleen (Dick) Stahl, Carrie (the late Tom) Merritt and Mollie (Bill) Beatty, sister-in-law of Dave (Suzanne) Roth and Jean (the late Bill) Weismantel, loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Jane was a graduate of Springfield (OH) Catholic Central High School and Maryville College of the Sacred Heart. She taught 5th grade for 25 years. Nothing made Jane happier than being surrounded by her beloved family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Services: Friday, Nov. 8 at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield. Visitation 10 a.m.; Mass 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Society of St. Vincent de Paul c/o Incarnate Word Parish or Springfield Catholic Central (ccirish.org).

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019
