Huffman, Jane L. Birr June 10, 2019, age 100. Beloved wife of 66 years of the late John T. Huffman. Beloved mother of Judy Huffman Taft (Tim), Bill Huffman (Dawn) and Dan Huffman (Jan); grandmother of Todd Taft, Becky Taft Fecher (Aaron), Katherine Huffman Jacinto (Randy), John Huffman, and Kristen Huffman Lemoine (Marc); great-grandmother of Coby Fecher, and Everett and Stella Jacinto. Born in Freeport, IL in 1918, the daughter of William and Helen Adamson Birr, sister of Alice Birr Gray (Judson). Jane grew up in St. Louis. Memorable childhood stories included growing up 2 blocks from Sportsman's Park and surviving the tornado of 1927, which destroyed her grade school. Jane attended Washington U. and the Univ. of Missouri, graduating in 1940. She was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. She taught grade school in St. Louis for 2 yrs. before choosing to be a full-time wife and mother. Jane was a dedicated member of P.E.O., a philanthropic women's organization. She will be remembered for her outgoing and loving nature, endearing laughter, and the joy she expressed when with family and friends. Services: Visitation Sat., June 22, 12 Noon-1:30 p.m. at the Meramec Bluffs Chapel, 1 Meramec Bluffs Dr., Ballwin, MO 63021. A celebration of life to follow. Memorial gifts may be given to the Delta Gamma Center, 1750 S. Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis MO 63117, or P.E.O. Cottey College Scholarship Fund, 1000 West Austin St., Nevada, MO 64772. See boppchapel.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary