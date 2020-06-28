Schott, Jane Latzer

April 5, 1924 - June 16, 2020

Jane Latzer Schott passed away on June 16 at her apartment at the Gatesworth senior living facility.

Born in Adrian, Michigan on April 5, 1924 to Cora Owlett Latzer and Robert Louis Latzer, Jane grew up in St. Louis, attending Hosmer Hall grade school in Clayton and Mary Institute school in Ladue, graduating from high school in 1941. Her parents and her two sisters, Ruth Latzer Donnell of St. Louis and Roberta Latzer Keydel of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan all predeceased her.

She attended Pine Manor Junior College for women and subsequently graduated from Northwestern University in 1945, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

She returned to St. Louis after working briefly in Washington, DC and in 1949 married Charles George Schott Jr. of St. Louis who passed away in May 2011.

They are survived by their three children (Charles Schott and Robert Schott, both of St, Louis, and Jane Mason (Jeff) McMullin of Portland, OR), six grandchildren (Alexandra Schott (Jeremy) Dodge of Denver, CO, Greer Schott (Chase) Pearce of Boston, MA and Margaret Hild Schott of Boulder, CO, Frederick Kendall (Kathryn) Schott of San Francisco, William Latzer Schott of Bethesda, MD and Charles "Chase" McMullin of Portland, OR) and three great grandchildren (Edward Pearce, Greta Dodge and Clyde Dodge).

Jane Schott was beloved by her extended family and many friends who particularly loved her sense of kindness and friendly open demeanor. She and her husband had a life-long love of history and American politics, Jane having attended the 1944, 1948 and 1968 Republican National Conventions and the 1980 State of the Union address delivered by President Carter. She was also active over many years providing support in Republican circles for her life-long friend Phyllis Schlafly.

Jane loved traveling throughout the United States and North America and then, starting in 1971, she traveled with her family to Africa (with Marlin and Carol Perkins) and Europe and eventually, she and her husband traveled around the world on the Concorde with British Airways, visiting the Taj Mahal, Saudi Arabia, Australia and Hong Kong.

Donations in Jane Schott's memory can be made to the St. Louis Botanical Garden and to the First Congregational Church in St. Louis. A memorial service in her memory will be held this Fall, most likely around the Thanksgiving holiday.

A SERVICE

OF

LUPTON CHAPEL