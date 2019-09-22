Fischer, Jane Lee

Fischer, Jane Lee (nee) Hunicke 1924-2019. Loving Wife of Paul A. Fischer, and the late Richard L. Bermel. Dear Mother of Boyd, Craig (Jane), Curt (Robin), Christy (Chris). Loving stepmother of Susie (Nick), Jan (Chuck), Jill. Dear Sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Service Saturday, Sept. 28th, St. Lucas UCC, 11735 Denny Rd., St. Louis, MO. 63126 Visitation 10:00 a.m. Service 11:00 a.m. Donations to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, or St. Lucas UCC.