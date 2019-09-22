Jane Lee Fischer

Guest Book
  • "I have wonderful memories of Jane, from her wedding to my..."
    - Gerald (Jerry) Schiffhorst
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lucas UCC
11735 Denny Rd.
St. Louis, MO
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lucas UCC
11735 Denny Rd.
St. Louis, MO
Obituary
Fischer, Jane Lee

Fischer, Jane Lee (nee) Hunicke 1924-2019. Loving Wife of Paul A. Fischer, and the late Richard L. Bermel. Dear Mother of Boyd, Craig (Jane), Curt (Robin), Christy (Chris). Loving stepmother of Susie (Nick), Jan (Chuck), Jill. Dear Sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Service Saturday, Sept. 28th, St. Lucas UCC, 11735 Denny Rd., St. Louis, MO. 63126 Visitation 10:00 a.m. Service 11:00 a.m. Donations to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, or St. Lucas UCC.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
