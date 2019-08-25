Larsen, Jane Lorraine Steuby

A life long resident of Kirkwood, Missouri passed away peacefully

in Lincoln, California with her daughter by her side on February 11, 2019 at the age of 96.

Jane and husband, Glen Larsen (now deceased), had three children, Glen, Mike and Ann. She had two grand-children, Erik and Colleen. She is also survived by sisters, June and Alice, and brother, Jack.

She proudly served her country as an Aviation Machinist Mate stationed at Alameda Naval Air Station during World War II and was a big part of the war bond effort.

Her hobbies included gardening and golf.

She was a huge St. Louis Cardinal fan, going every year to spring training. She was also a big animal lover.

Services: Burial will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks. Following the service, there will be a celebration of her life at the Holiday Inn on Watson in Kirkwood.