Giardina, Jane M. (nee Harris), Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph F. Giardina; dear mother of Deanna (Rick) Frierdich, Kristin (Lucas) Hager and Joseph R. Giardina; dear grandmother of Andrew, Jackson, Alex, Kate and Ben; our dear sister, sister-inlaw, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, February 27, 10 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019