Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Giardina, Jane M. (nee Harris), Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph F. Giardina; dear mother of Deanna (Rick) Frierdich, Kristin (Lucas) Hager and Joseph R. Giardina; dear grandmother of Andrew, Jackson, Alex, Kate and Ben; our dear sister, sister-inlaw, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, February 27, 10 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
