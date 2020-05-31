Jane Marie DeSmedt
DeSmedt, Jane Marie (nee Halbruegger) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, suddenly at the age of 73, Thurs., May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul Arthur DeSmedt, dear mother of Nicholas DeSmedt and Hannah Reinhardt, dear step-mother of Paula Meyer, dear mother-in-law of Kyle Reinhardt, dear daughter of the late George Charles Halbruegger and the late Theodora Marie Halbruegger (nee Welsch), dear grandmother of Rylee Lang and Zoey Reinhardt, dear step-grandmother of Anna Meyer, Jacob Meyer, and Mark Meyer, dear sister of Elizabeth Anne Goldkamp, Mary Lou Calderone, James Thomas Halbruegger, the late Joan Marie Halbruegger and the late John Richard Halbruegger, dear daughter-in-law of the late Arthur James DeSmedt and the late Nettie Hellen DeSmedt (nee Peters), dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Services: Private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial were held at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Contributions to Habitat for Humanity appreciated. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.
