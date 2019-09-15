Marston, Jane

died in her sleep at her home in Estero, FL on September 5, 2019 at the age of 84. Jane was born June 9, 1935 in Fort Frances, Ontario, the only daughter of Victor Park and Ruby McMillan of Nestor Falls. In 1955 she married Donald David Marston in Atikokan, Ontario and over the next 20 years she moved with Don across Canada and the U.S. In 1980, they settled in St. Louis and started a mining consulting company where they worked together for 20 years. Jane loved working and traveling the world with Don. She was feisty, full of life and loved to laugh with family and friends. Jane is survived and deeply missed by Don, their sons Richard and David, Richard's wife Lisa (Kennedy) and their daughter Spencer, all of Chesterfield, MO; David's wife Paula (Munnoch) of Apollo Beach, FL; David's children Joshua, Jeremy, Alicia, Stephanie, and James, and great-grandchildren Chloe and Kipton. A simple cremation and service was held for Jane in Fort Myers.