Altmayer, Jane N.

(nee Willenbrock) Wed., Aug. 26, 2020 at age 81. Jane was born July 23, 1939 to Erwin and Norma Willenbrock in Creve Coeur, MO. She was united in marriage to John Altmayer on June 20, 1959

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Kim Kersten and sister, Nancy

Vanderlinde. She is survived by her daughter, Kelley Kersten (Kevin); son, John Altmayer (Paige); son-in-law, David Kersten; sister, Mary Lou Hinzpeter; grandchildren, Kollin, Kourtney, Khyle, John, April, Alyssa, Carly, Chloe and great-grandchildren, Samuel and Graham.

Jane was an accomplished golfer who enjoyed many friends and touched many lives wherever she went. She left a legacy of positivity and relished in the sunshine and light of each new day.

Services: Private family services will be held at St. Paul's Evangelical Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com