Jane N. Altmayer
1939 - 2020
Altmayer, Jane N.

(nee Willenbrock) Wed., Aug. 26, 2020 at age 81. Jane was born July 23, 1939 to Erwin and Norma Willenbrock in Creve Coeur, MO. She was united in marriage to John Altmayer on June 20, 1959

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Kim Kersten and sister, Nancy

Vanderlinde. She is survived by her daughter, Kelley Kersten (Kevin); son, John Altmayer (Paige); son-in-law, David Kersten; sister, Mary Lou Hinzpeter; grandchildren, Kollin, Kourtney, Khyle, John, April, Alyssa, Carly, Chloe and great-grandchildren, Samuel and Graham.

Jane was an accomplished golfer who enjoyed many friends and touched many lives wherever she went. She left a legacy of positivity and relished in the sunshine and light of each new day.

Services: Private family services will be held at St. Paul's Evangelical Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
August 29, 2020
Aunt Jane was like a second mother to both my sister Cindy and me. We have such great memories of our childhood where she was such a large part. Getting together with our cousins on the holidays, at the pool and best of all when Mom and Dad went on vacation without us and we would get to stay with the family for a whole week. We had so much fun! Her independent spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
Pamela Vanderlinde
Family
August 28, 2020
Our dear Aunt, memories of her VW bug, famous brisket, love of her family and high school sweetheart. Favorite bank teller to all. You were a second mother to us. You made us laugh, and gave us a childhood that many would envy. We will miss you.
Cindy Vanderlinde-Kopper
Family
August 28, 2020
nana was such a bright light in the world. we will miss her greatly. the memories we hold are too much to type, but will live on in our hearts, and stories of her will be told for years to come. ♡
khyle james
Grandchild
