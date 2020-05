Or Copy this URL to Share

Popham, Jane Nyvall Wife of the late Albert Popham, sister of Martin Nyvall, aunt, greataunt, and friend. Services: Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11 AM. Livestream can be accessed from the Facebook page or YouTube channel of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion.



