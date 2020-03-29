O'Shaughnessy, Jane

(nee Cordeal) Baptized Into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Fri., Mar 27, 2020.

Beloved wife of Joseph R. O'Shaughnessy; dear mother of Robert (Jennifer) O'Shaughnessy and Ellen (Frank III) Drayton; dear grandmother of Olivia, Macie, Annabelle, Henry, Frank IV and Joseph; dear sister of Mary (Bill) Kenny, Mike (Ann) Cordeal, John (Sarah) Cordeal, Ann (Bruce) Brophy, Ellen (Tony) Balestreri, Tom (Amy) Cordeal and Catherine Cordeal; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Jane graduated from St. Joseph's Academy, Saint Louis University, and U.M.S.L. with a Masters Degree in Special Education. She loved the beach, Billiken basketball, her three book clubs, and playing bridge. Most of all she loved her family.

Services: Burial is private at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center or the Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Foundation.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS