Hart, Jane Teresa

(nee Feld) Jane Teresa Hart, born on October 27, 1926, passed to her eternal reward on December 17, 2019 at the age of 93.Jane was the wife of the late Honorable Michael Jos. Hart. Beloved mother of Mary A. (Dr. Jerry) Gerling (St. Augustine, Florida), William T. O. (Jan) Hart (Denver, Colorado), Michael D. (Libby) Hart, Margaret (Robert) Hart-Mahon, Norbert E. Hart, Jane (Geno) Azar, Julia Hart and Monica (Tim) Freese. She was the daughter of the late Helen C. and Joseph A. Feld. She was the beloved sister of the late Martin (Grace) Feld, Walter Feld, Brother Eugene Feld (Marianist), Joseph (Betty, surviving) Feld (Sacramento, California), Rev. Norbert Feld (Columban), and Richard (Betty, surviving) Feld.

She was the proud and loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 12.

Jane was a parishioner of St. Roch Church for over 60 years. She received the Century Award from Rosati-Kain for Service to Others in 2014.

Services: Visitation will be on December 27, 2019 at Lupton Chapel 4 pm – 8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Roch Church, 6052 Waterman, St. Louis, Mo. on December 28, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Columban Fathers, St. Roch Church or Rosati Kain appreciated.

