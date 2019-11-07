St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Werner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Werner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Werner Obituary

Werner, Jane

(nee Becker) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Emil Werner; loving mother of Jim (Fiancee' Annette Jackson) Werner, Gary (Carol) Werner, and Karen (Fiance' John Springhart) Johnson; dearest grandmother of Patrick, Donny, and Sarah; dear great-grandmother of 4; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, November 8, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now