Werner, Jane
(nee Becker) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Emil Werner; loving mother of Jim (Fiancee' Annette Jackson) Werner, Gary (Carol) Werner, and Karen (Fiance' John Springhart) Johnson; dearest grandmother of Patrick, Donny, and Sarah; dear great-grandmother of 4; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, November 8, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019