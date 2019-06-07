Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Williams McAfee. View Sign Service Information Lupton Chapel - St. Louis 7233 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis , MO 63130 (314)-721-1870 Send Flowers Obituary

McAfee, Jane Williams Jane passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the age of 100 years. The first child of Imogene DeSousa and Cecil Madison Bill Williams, Jane was born in Cleveland, OH on July 25, 1918. Most of Jane's adolescence was spent in Topeka, Kansas with her beloved younger sister, Nancy and brother, Bob. She graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in 1940. Jane moved to St. Louis in the early 40's and landed her dream job at D'Arcy Advertising Co. where she earned her place as D'Arcy's first woman copywriter and account executive. She loved creating advertising for everything from fashion to Laclede Gas Company to Coca Cola. In May of 1952, Jane married C. Alan McAfee, M.D. who became Chief of Surgery at St. Luke's Hospital and with whom she shared a decades long partnership. Jane was devoted to her children, Alan and Nancy, as well as family and friends. She enjoyed music, dancing, traveling, practicing her French and watching the movie Casablanca (repeatedly)! A history buff, she was fascinated by the Battle of the Little Bighorn and King Tut. Jane is survived by Alan McAfee (Corinne), Nancy McAfee of Houston, TX; her brother Bob Williams (Dixie) of Atlanta; stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; the extended family of McMahons; many nieces and nephews and numerous friends. A special thanks to her caregivers at Sunrise on Clayton and to Twila Burgess. Services: A Service to celebrate her life will be conducted at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Monday, June 10 at 12:30 p.m. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon Monday. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri (where Samantha, Jane's faithful border collie and third child, was adopted), Planned Parenthood or to the . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL





McAfee, Jane Williams Jane passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the age of 100 years. The first child of Imogene DeSousa and Cecil Madison Bill Williams, Jane was born in Cleveland, OH on July 25, 1918. Most of Jane's adolescence was spent in Topeka, Kansas with her beloved younger sister, Nancy and brother, Bob. She graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in 1940. Jane moved to St. Louis in the early 40's and landed her dream job at D'Arcy Advertising Co. where she earned her place as D'Arcy's first woman copywriter and account executive. She loved creating advertising for everything from fashion to Laclede Gas Company to Coca Cola. In May of 1952, Jane married C. Alan McAfee, M.D. who became Chief of Surgery at St. Luke's Hospital and with whom she shared a decades long partnership. Jane was devoted to her children, Alan and Nancy, as well as family and friends. She enjoyed music, dancing, traveling, practicing her French and watching the movie Casablanca (repeatedly)! A history buff, she was fascinated by the Battle of the Little Bighorn and King Tut. Jane is survived by Alan McAfee (Corinne), Nancy McAfee of Houston, TX; her brother Bob Williams (Dixie) of Atlanta; stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; the extended family of McMahons; many nieces and nephews and numerous friends. A special thanks to her caregivers at Sunrise on Clayton and to Twila Burgess. Services: A Service to celebrate her life will be conducted at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Monday, June 10 at 12:30 p.m. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon Monday. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri (where Samantha, Jane's faithful border collie and third child, was adopted), Planned Parenthood or to the . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations