BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Wood, Jane of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away quietly at Evelyn's House Hospice in Creve Coeur on February 24, 2019. She was happily married for over 64 years to the late John Gurman Wood. Jane is survived by her daughter Jean, her son John and daughter in-law Jacqueline Holmes, her brother William Raby, and sister Jo Mae Allen. She was preceded in death by her daughter Judy. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Missouri Baptist Hospital and the entire staff at Evelyn's House for their loving care. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri and Concordia Lutheran Church's Turkey Blessing. Services: A memorial service celebrating Jane's life will be held Thursday March 14, 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, Kirkwood. www.boppchapel.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
