Reis, Janeen "Jan" Johnson passed away suddenly, from a heart attack, on April 30th, 2020 at her home in Kirkwood, MO with her beloved husband, Jack and daughter, Katie, at her side. Jan was born in February 13th, 1945 in Kansas City, MO to the late Gloria and Albert (Babe) Johnson. She attended Bancroft grade school and Southwest High School in Kansas City, and graduated with a BA in Education from the University of Missouri in Columbia, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She cherished her experience as a "Kappa" and the lifelong friends she made there. Jan is survived by Jack, her husband of 53 years, her children Kevin (CD) of Alexandria, VA, Keith (Emily) of Louisville, CO and Katie of St Peters, MO and 4 wonderful grandchildren, whom she adored, Erin and Meagan of Alexandria, VA, Maddie and Henry of Louisville, CO She is also survived by her sisters in Kansas City, Jill Coughlin (Bill) and Joy Payne (the late Dr. Ralph), her late brother Jeff (Susan Johnson Remerscheid), her sisters-in-law Patti Holthaus (Ed) of St. Louis, Mim Paggi (Joe) of Pasadena CA, her brothers-in-law Robert (Carole) of Santa Rosa CA, Don (Jane) of Seattle WA and her Aunt Harriet Bennett of Kansas City. She worked at Down by the Station in Kirkwood for over 30 years, where she really enjoyed being with her many co-workers and those shopping at the store. She was extremely close friends with Sue Swoboda and Kathy Essma. She had a great sense of humor, a fun personality, passionate about her children and especially, the grandchildren. She would "lite up" whenever she could be with her grandchildren, loved having them visit, especially during the holidays, when she would transform her home into a Christmas wonderland. Jan was Jack's best friend, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and neighbor. She was loved by many and is dearly missed by all. Services: Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there is a private family Mass on May 9th and a celebration of Jan's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to: The Thompson Foundation for Autism, 205 Portland, Columbia, MO 65211. www.boppchapel.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.