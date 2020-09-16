1/1
Janet Ames "Jan" Borman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Borman, Janet Ames "Jan"

94, of Pensacola, Florida, went to be with the Lord and her loving husband, Bud, on September 4, 2020.

Arrangements will be handled by Family Funeral and full obituary can be read at https:/www.family-

funeral.com/obituaries.

Services: A celebration of Janet's life will be held at the St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1394 E. Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL, at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 19. The service will be live streamed on Face Book or at https://stluke-umc.org/watch. Visitation with the family is a 1:00 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved