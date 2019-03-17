|
|
Barnes, Janet Ann (nee Watson) Peacefully Wednesday, March 13, 2019 with her daughters by her side. Beloved wife of the late Walter Barnes, M.D.; loving mother of Shannon (Edwin) Hernandez and Lauren (Matthew) Brown; dear grandmother of Julian, Claudia, Callum, Killian, and Gretta Brown, and Adrian and Katharine Hernandez; dear stepmother of Katharine Theis and Andrew (Sharon) Barnes; dear sister of Robert (Linda), Michael (Veronica), and the late William Watson; dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Funeral from Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Wednesday, March 20th, 9:00 a.m. to Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the . Visitation Tuesday 4-8:00 p.m. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019