More Obituaries for Janet Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Ann Barnes

Janet Ann Barnes Obituary
Barnes, Janet Ann (nee Watson) Peacefully Wednesday, March 13, 2019 with her daughters by her side. Beloved wife of the late Walter Barnes, M.D.; loving mother of Shannon (Edwin) Hernandez and Lauren (Matthew) Brown; dear grandmother of Julian, Claudia, Callum, Killian, and Gretta Brown, and Adrian and Katharine Hernandez; dear stepmother of Katharine Theis and Andrew (Sharon) Barnes; dear sister of Robert (Linda), Michael (Veronica), and the late William Watson; dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Funeral from Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Wednesday, March 20th, 9:00 a.m. to Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the . Visitation Tuesday 4-8:00 p.m. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
