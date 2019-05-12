|
Dostal, Janet Ann Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, May 5, 2019. Loving sister of Kathleen (Don) Steffen; beloved aunt of Tom Steffen, Laura (Gene) Bentrup, Mark (Anna) Steffen, Katie (John) Van Cleave; cherished great-aunt of 10; treasured Godmother of Paul Brencick; our dearest cousin and friend to many. A long time resident of Louisville, KY and active member of Epiphany Church, Janet enriched the lives of friends and strangers through her selfless service to others. Services: Memorial visitation at Assumption Catholic Church (4725 Mattis Rd. 63128) on Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m. until Memorial Mass time at 10 a.m. Inurnment at Assumption Catho lic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Habitat for Humanity appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019