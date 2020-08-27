Tafra, Janet B.

(nee Huelsing) on Friday, July 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Gene Tafra; dear mother of Karen (John) Menz; dear grandmother of Lucas and Amy; dear sister of Dennis, Kenneth (Carolyn), Robert (Cindy) and David (Judy) Huelsing; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass at Mary Mother of the Church on Saturday, August 29 at 10:30 a.m. (due to limited seating at Church, please call Church for reservation, 314-894-1373). Services conclude at Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor, 80 W. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL 60067 appreciated.