Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
Keller, Janet C.

(nee McBride) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Beloved mother of Andy, Laura, Danny (Amy) and the late Mark; loving grandmother of Anna, Celia, Josie and Aiden; dear daughter of the late Tom and Wini; dear sister of Tom, Jr.; dearest friend of Janie; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois, Saturday, August 24, from 1 p.m. till service at 2:30. Memorials to de Greeff Hospice House appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
