Keller, Janet C.
(nee McBride) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Beloved mother of Andy, Laura, Danny (Amy) and the late Mark; loving grandmother of Anna, Celia, Josie and Aiden; dear daughter of the late Tom and Wini; dear sister of Tom, Jr.; dearest friend of Janie; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois, Saturday, August 24, from 1 p.m. till service at 2:30. Memorials to de Greeff Hospice House appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019