Janet C. Stefo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stefo, Janet C. (nee Remelius) Passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020. Beloved wife for 39 years of Dimitri Stefo; loving mother of Adam Stefo and Angela Stefo; beloved daughter of John and the late Joan Remelius; dearest sister of Jim Remelius, Jeff (Jeanne) Remelius, and the late Jack (surviving Susan) Remelius ; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials to Multiple Sclerosis Society or Peregine Society appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved