Stefo, Janet C. (nee Remelius) Passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020. Beloved wife for 39 years of Dimitri Stefo; loving mother of Adam Stefo and Angela Stefo; beloved daughter of John and the late Joan Remelius; dearest sister of Jim Remelius, Jeff (Jeanne) Remelius, and the late Jack (surviving Susan) Remelius ; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials to Multiple Sclerosis Society or Peregine Society appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.

