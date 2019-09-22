|
|
Gleditsch-Huber, Janet Clare Dressler
passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at age 74 in Chesterfield, Missouri after a valiant battle with Ideopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Janet graduated from Xavier High School in 1963. She went on to graduate as a Registered Nurse from St. John's Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1966.
Janet is survived by her children Neal (Michelle) Gleditsch, Kristin (Karl) Paetzel and Thomas (Dorothy) Gleditsch; grandchildren Alexander (Veronica), Madison, Savannah, Christian, Nicholas and Isaac; great-grandchildren; sister Karen; brothers Norman, David, Ronald and Frederick; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
She was predeceased by her son Stephen, her parents, Emil and Cornelia Dressler, former spouse Harry Richard Gleditsch, aunts and uncles, nephew William, loving sisters-in-law Pat and Sydney and her friend Irma.
Services: Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26 from 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Rd., St. Louis, MO, 63123. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 27 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 6401 Wade Ave., St. Louis, MO, 63139. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019